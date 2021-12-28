Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 17,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.