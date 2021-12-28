Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $219.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

