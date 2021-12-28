Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 4.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.05. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,041. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.