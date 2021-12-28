Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

