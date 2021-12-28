VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.54% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

