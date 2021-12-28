Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $500.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.62 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

