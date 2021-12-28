Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,895 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.36% of Universal Display worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Shares of OLED opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

