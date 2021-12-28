Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,686 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $56,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $415.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

