Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.98 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $165.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

