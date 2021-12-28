Van ECK Associates Corp Has $36.62 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $634.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

