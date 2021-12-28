Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.81% of Valvoline worth $158,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

