US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

