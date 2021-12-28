US Asset Management LLC Takes $80,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $420.03 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.02 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

