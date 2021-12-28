US Asset Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

