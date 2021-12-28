US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,306 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENS opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

