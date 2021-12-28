US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,473,195 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average of $320.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

