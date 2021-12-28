US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $608.28 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.00 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $694.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.