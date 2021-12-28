US Asset Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MATW opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.