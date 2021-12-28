US Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

