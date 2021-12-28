US Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

