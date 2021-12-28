US Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

