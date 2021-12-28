US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,834 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,238. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

