Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Upland Software by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.