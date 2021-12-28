Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Raised by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Unum Group worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,529. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

