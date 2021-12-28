Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.