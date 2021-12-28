Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 6,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,059. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 405.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

