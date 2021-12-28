Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $694,000.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 646,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

