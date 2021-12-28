UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $493.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $499.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $500.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.30. The firm has a market cap of $470.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

