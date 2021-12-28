Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.31 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and $13.40 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00016936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00232154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.83 or 0.00521826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

