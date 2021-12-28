UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.16% of UGI worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

