UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,852.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $555,369.85 and approximately $152,852.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007197 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

