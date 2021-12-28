UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.16, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

