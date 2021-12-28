U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

