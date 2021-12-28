U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $343,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.