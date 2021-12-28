U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

