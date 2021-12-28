U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

