U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

