U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BATS MEAR opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.