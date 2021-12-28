U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,228,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the period.

GSIE stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

