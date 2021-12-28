U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 175.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 100.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

