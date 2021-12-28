Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $32.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

TWKS stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16. Turing has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

