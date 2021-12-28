Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 394,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,251. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $1,893,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $792,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

