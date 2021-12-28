Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.56 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In related news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 2,736,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,834. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

