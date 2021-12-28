Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

TROX opened at $23.66 on Friday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Tronox by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.