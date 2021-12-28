Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:TCN opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.11. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

