Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 32,350 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $351.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

