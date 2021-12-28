Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,120 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 49.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day moving average of $228.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

