Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 114 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

TWLO opened at $262.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.23 and its 200 day moving average is $337.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

