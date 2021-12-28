Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $24.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

