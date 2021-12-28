Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 840 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

